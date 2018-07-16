Kissing colleagues: Why did Toni Street kiss Sam Wallace?

Everyone knows Toni Street and Sam Wallace have a long history of working together professionally – first on TVNZ’s Breakfast and now on The Hits – but things got a little weird this morning.

Toni was sharing a story with her co-hosts about how she sometimes gets greeted or farewelled by friends and they kiss her on the lips.

For the record, she finds it weird. To illustrate the awkwardness and get his reaction, she demonstrated on her co-host Sam.

The result was uncomfortable – so Toni thought it only fair that their co-host Sarah Gandy also partake in the weirdness.

"It’s slightly weirder with Sam because he's like our brother", Toni said after the kiss.

"So weird," Sarah added, "this is NOT the new show greeting, guys!"

We can confirm it is a very weird way to greet someone.

Let’s just stick to a handshake or a hug hello, guys!

Watch the full thing play out live on air above.

This story was originally from The Hits.