King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian shows off NZ

Dan Bilzerian has touched down in Aotearoa – and the King of Instagram appears to be having a great time.

The notorious Instagrammer became famous as an American poker player and spends his time taking part in extreme sports, hanging out with beautiful women and promoting his vaping line.

Let’s just say his lifestyle is as controversial as it is enticing and his 23 million Instagram followers agree.

We can only assume he is on a southern hemisphere trip, where he has so far swum with sharks and visited Fiji.

Now, he’s popped down to the Land of the Long White Cloud to see what we’re all about.

It looks like he has enjoyed eggs and porridge next to one of our stunning beaches – possibly in West Auckland.

He has also had a pho and some delicious rare steak in Oneroa.

And it seems he jetted down to Queenstown last night and will no doubt be getting up to some adrenalin-fueled adventures – or just showing us what he’s feasting on.

Either way, you can keep up with his Instagram story here.