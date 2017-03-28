Kind-hearted Kiwis: The stars who give back

Kiwi celebs are a charitable bunch.

Whether they're raising awareness of international plights or dedicating time, energy (and sometimes money) to those in need closer to home, these stars are known to use their fame for the greater good.

Taika Waititi

Our current New Zealander of the Year has used his famously quirky sense of humour to garner awareness and support for several important campaigns.

In 2015, he helped put together the truly exceptional charity song and Rugby World Cup anthem Team Ball Player Thing, which was released to fund research into a cure for Batten disease. Who else could put together a charity single featuring a rapping Brooke Fraser, unicorns with lasers coming out of their eyes and All Blacks running away from giant ants?

And this year, Waititi put his film-making skills to use for a Human Rights Commission campaign against racism, starring in a satirical video where he aimed to recruit racists with his signature deadpan delivery.

Race Relations Commissioner Susan Devoy told Morning Report she asked Waititi to front the campaign via a letter and delivery of Pineapple Lumps to his base in Los Angeles.

"He took a day off working on Thor and did this," she said.

Lorde

Global pop star Lorde has proven many times she has a heart of gold, with a couple of her generous donations discovered on Givealittle fundraising pages last year.

First, the songwriter donated $20,000 to Fuel the Need, a scheme that aimed to feed hungry schoolchildren in the Hutt Valley.

Making the donation under her given name of Ella Yelich-O’Connor, the singer wrote: "Good on you Manuel and Fuel the Need - hope this helps a little bit. Lots of love from a former kid who is passionate about all kids having access to food at school."

Later in the year, Lorde also donated $10,000 to a struggling West Auckland family via Givealittle.

Family of Devora Busch and Richard Barry started the fundraising page to help with the family’s bills while they fixed their leaky home and cared for their severely autistic daughter, Rheegan.

"Sending best wishes and love to you and your parents, Rhee. Xxxx," Lorde wrote on the website as she made her donation to the family.

Busch told the Herald the singer was "an amazing young woman".

"There's no personal connection so I'm very humbled that she would think of us,” she said.

Lorde also took the time this year to visit the two-year-old survivor of a car crash who had lost her father and one-year-old brother.

Lorde spent time with Elle Kronfeld-Tobin during a visit to Auckland's Starship children's hospital and reportedly sang songs with her, including those from the little girl's favourite movie, Frozen.

Danielle Cormack

Actress Danielle Cormack is prolific when it comes to championing good causes.

The former Wentworth star has been an ambassador for ChildFund New Zealand for a decade and recently spent 10 days in some of Africa's poorest nations to see how the charity's programmes were run. She also managed to meet her sponsor child of 13 years in Uganda, an experience she described as very emotional.

Cormack was also named last year as a patron for the Bridge the Gap Project, an organisation that works with at-risk youth. And playing prisoner Bea Smith on Wentworth inspired the actress to promote Australian charity, SHINE for Kids, which helps children who have a relative in prison.

On the SHINE for Kids website, Cormack said she was inspired to become a public voice for families "torn apart by various circumstances" and to encourage others not to marginalise children because of their situation.

Jared Turner

Actor Jared Turner recently used his social media following to promote the charity event that is The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (which, incidentally, was another of Danielle Cormack's chosen charity events this year).

The event that sees motorcycle enthusiasts riding in very dapper duds around the world raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health.

Hilary Barry

You don't get to be anointed as the Mother of the Nation without being a kind soul.

And Breakfast presenter Hilary Barry is exactly that, often using her high profile to help out her fellow humans.

In the past year, she has used her Twitter account to help reunite a lost teddy bear with its two-year-old owner and has also used her powers to procure accommodation for a few freezing Lions fans during their rugby team’s tour of New Zealand.

Upon learning a few of her "lovely new friends" from Britain needed a warm place to sleep after their campervan’s heating left much to be desired, Barry took to her Facebook page to ask if anybody could help.

Within hours, the tourists had somewhere warm and dry to lay their heads.

"Thank you so much for all your wonderful offers of help and hospitality," Barry told her Facebook fans. "You are amazing and generous and fabulous."

Aw shucks, Hils. YOU are!

Karl Urban

He might often be busy acting or completing worldwide promotional tours (such as the one he's currently doing for Thor: Ragnarok), but Kiwi star Karl Urban still finds time to work with local charity, KidsCan.

Back in 2015, Urban participated in a Star Trek-themed fundraiser through US organisation Omaze and wound up with $160,000 to allocate to a charity of his choice – with KidsCan the benefactors in that instance.

Urban also found time to head along to a low-decile school in Auckland's Mt Roskill, helping to plant fruit trees as part of a KidsCan programme.

The charity's chief executive officer, Julie Chapman, told Spy at the time: "We are incredibly grateful Karl continues to be so generous and we see him as a great role model for the children we support."

Anne Batley Burton

Life isn’t all fabulous parties and endless flutes of champagne for Real Housewives of Auckland star Anne Batley Burton (although you'd be forgiven for imagining so).

Nope, this sparkling socialite also dedicates a large part of her life to helping out our less fortunate feline friends through her charity, The New Zealand Cat Foundation.

Batley Burton set up an enclosure for unwanted cats at her home several years ago, telling the Nor-West News she spends a lot of time and a lot of money – to the tune of $7,000-$8,000 a month – caring for the strays.

Prior to her annual fundraising Pussy Galore Party this year, Batley Burton told Spy her appearance on Real Housewives had opened doors for her cat crusade.

"I had no idea there were so many cat lovers out there!" she said. "Previously we were struggling to get volunteers for the sanctuary but now we have a lot of great people out there on a daily basis. The media has been incredible and I've met so many nice people who care."