Kim Dotcom’s wedding date revealed

The countdown is on for Kim Dotcom as he prepares to tie the knot – again.

Dotcom’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Elizabeth Donnelly confirmed the big day in a recent Instagram post.

“January 20, 2018 🙈❤️💍”

January 20, 2018 🙈❤️💍 A post shared by @liz_dotcom on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Dotcom first publicly Instagrammed about their relationship February 1, 2016 and Liz is said to be very close with his children from his former marriage to Mona Dotcom.

The pair left Auckland in July this year, relocating to Queenstown, where they appear to be loving their new southern life.

Despite, the move, Liz has kept up her studies, recently celebrating her final semester.

🥂 Officially one more semester of uni left!!! The fact that I’ve pulled this off is as much a surprise to me, as it is to you 🤓😂 A post shared by @liz_dotcom on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

“Officially one more semester of uni left!!! The fact that I’ve pulled this off is as much a surprise to me, as it is to you 🤓😂”

We wish them the very best and we can’t wait to see some epic wedding snaps.