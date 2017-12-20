Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram post today.

The 33-year-old beauty shared a photo of her baby bump with her hands over her beau's Tristan Thompson's as their faces were not visible according to DailyMail.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began her very lengthy caption: 'My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!'

The blonde added: 'I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.

'I still at times can't believe that our love created life!

'Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!'

Khloe added, 'You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

She then said: 'Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️.'

Her sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant but has yet to comment.

And Kim has a baby girl due via surrogate in January.