Kayla Cullen’s rejected engagement

It turns out that diamonds are not always a girl’s best friend.

In a cute Instagram post by rugby league star Shaun Johnson he teased about proposing to his Silver Fern girlfriend, Kayla Cullen, whilst on holiday in Hawaii.

Asked baby gurl what she'd choose between a Wrangler and an engagement ring.. Her response was "hmm to take home?" Smh 😑. The love is real. #hawaii A post shared by Shaun Johnson (@shaun_johnson90) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:21am PST

SMH means ‘shake my head’ and it sure looks like Shaun has got himself a strong-willed lady.

You have to admire a girl who knows exactly what she wants!

Their northern hemisphere holiday has been filled with cocktails in Oahu, hiking the Manuawili Falls Trail and relaxing in Waimea Bay as they share their love on social media.

We’re still hoping some official engagement news will be breaking soon.