Julian Savea calls one-month fast ‘tough’

Hurricanes star Julian Savea is going hungry for a month for a very good reason.

The rugby player is celebrating and supporting the tradition of Ramadan with his wife Fatima.

Julian isn’t Muslim himself, but is standing by his wife of two years to show solidarity to the religious practice according to Newshub.

During the month of Ramadan, the participants are not allowed to eat food or drink liquid between sunrise and sunset.

Savea admits it hasn't been easy.

"The first couple of days have been tough, but nothing too stressful," Savea said this week.

"I guess I'm just trying to adopt [Fatima's] culture and learning as much as I can, but I wouldn't say I'm a full Muslim as I don't know too much about it. I'm still learning."

Good on you Julian!