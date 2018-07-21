Julian Dennison tackles his ‘Aussie problem’

Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison hit headlines earlier this year when he went viral in an ad campaign for Lynx Australia.

The video saw Dennison use the Trans-Tasman body spray to land the girl of his dreams – but not everyone was on board.

Some fans took to social media to declare the Kiwi a traitor, even calling for his passport to be taken away.

Now, Dennison is back – and this time he’s Kiwi as.

In a follow up to the popular campaign, Dennison has teamed up with Lynx again – this time to promote the new fragrance Lynx New Zealand.

The video sees the arrival of a new rival – Aussie Dave – who will stop at nothing to impress the ladies, including ball tampering.

Fortunately, Dennison has just the thing to fix his “Aussie problem”.

