John Key says son’s new track is ‘a banger’

The former PM’s son Max Key has just dropped a new song on Spotify and his father John is a big fan.

Young, Reckless and Wild is a heavy EDM (electronic dance music) track with lyrics that encourage partying.

The chorus goes: “reckless and wild, reckless and wild… they can’t stop us, this is how we do it… we’re young, reckless and wild.”

Max posted a funny Instagram video of John plugging the song.

“Hahaha omg 😂😂😂 Let's get my new track to #1 on Spotify (link in bio).”

The former PM says to the camera: “Young, reckless and wild, everything I am not. Let’s get this banger to number one.”

Have a listen below to see what you think: