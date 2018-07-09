Joe Parker shares first pic of baby daughter
Wednesday, 11 July 2018, 8:14AM
World champion Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has shared a first glimpse of his new baby daughter on social media.
The cute snap shows the little baby girl wearing a stripy onesie and a pink ‘Parker’ merchandise beanie supporting her dad.
“Shiloh Jasmine Parker ❤️”
Parker already has a daughter born in 2016 named Elizabeth Ah-Sue Sala with partner Laine Tavita.
So cute! We wish you guys the best.