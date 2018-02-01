Jeremy Wells’ shot at Hosking

Jeremy Wells has taken a cheeky shot at Mike Hosking in his first promo video for Seven Sharp.

Wells was yesterday announced as Hilary Barry’s co-host on the show, which returns on Monday.

The show’s former hosts, Hosking and Toni Street, quit at the end of last year.

But in their first promotional clip together, the new duo had a bit of fun together – at Hosking’s expense.

In a relaxed garden setting, the pair appear to be having a wee catch up over a cup of tea.

“So the rumours are true?” asks Barry.

“Rumours?” replies Wells.

“It’s you!” says Barry.

Wells looks down the camera with a smirk and responds with a very Hosking-esque, “Happy days”.

Wells is known for helming the Hosking parody show Like Mike on WatchMe.

Watch the clip below: