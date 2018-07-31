Jeremy Wells drops an ‘isssss heeee’ on live TV

We all know Jeremy Wells has a bit of a cheeky broadcast style when it comes to Radio Hauraki, but it seems he’s let his radio persona slip over to his role at Seven Sharp.

Last night on the primetime current affairs show, Wells managed to sneak in his catchphrase ‘issss heeee?’ into a segment about Hunter Valley Station near Lake Hawea.

Jerry’s co-host Hilary Barry can’t help but have a little chuckle at the cheek of it.

The ‘Is He?’ line is a Radio Hauraki Bhuja gag with Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte where they would be talking about chatting with a dead person and then the other would say “He’s dead isn’t he?” and the other would go “Isssssss hhhhhheeeee?”

