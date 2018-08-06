Jeremy Corbett’s health scare

It takes a lot to wipe the smile off Jeremy Corbett’s face, but a recent health scare did just that.

The comedian woke one morning a few weeks ago after an awful night’s sleep with flu-like symptoms to find his face severely swollen.

Despite not wanting to make a fuss his wife Megan insisted on taking him to the hospital.

By the time he arrived at Auckland Hospital his eyes were almost swollen shut and Corbett was told he had facial cellulitis, a type of bacterial infection.

“Untreated it can be really horrible – you can die from cellulitis,” Corbett told Woman’s Weekly.

“Back in the days before antibiotics, people would have parts amputated all the time because of it. Luckily for me penicillin took care of it.”

His stay in hospital meant Corbett was forced to take a week off from The Project and Seven Days.

Having just got The Project job he told Woman’s Weekly he felt back taking time off but “they would not have wanted me on TV looking like I did”.

Fortunately Corbett caught the illness early and is now back in action cracking jokes on NZ’s TV screens.