Jase and PJ’s first Aussie gag

They have only just left the country but ZM’s Jase and PJ are up to their old antics again on the streets of Melbourne leading up to their KIIS show debut in January 2018.

In a cheeky Facebook video promoting their new show, Jase and PJ are seen trying to stop random people on the street for no apparent reason.

Dressed in hi-vis vests and hard hats, the challenge is to try and keep people waiting for as long as possible.

Jase clearly looks like he has done this before, while PJ struggles to persuade people to wait patiently.

Kiwi fans might recognise this as a popular stunt from their days at ZM.

Watch it all hilariously unfold below.