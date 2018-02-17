New couples alert: Jaime Ridge's new love

Valentine’s Day brought two new relationships to the attention of Spy. First up — fashionista Jaime Ridge spoke to Spy about her new love, social media guru, expat Tommy Bates.

Last month, mum Sally waved her off with tears as she left on a trip to Los Angeles to spend time with Bates. Used to dating high-profile women, some of Bates’ former flames include Samantha Hayes and Reign star Canadian actress Rachel Skarsten.

The pair make a gorgeous couple and are turning heads at red carpet parties in Hollywood and New York.

“Tommy and I are dating and are both really happy. I stay with him in Venice and am splitting my time between LA, Sydney and Auckland,” Ridge told Spy after the pair arrived back from New York on Wednesday.

“I was in NYC for Fashion Week, and Tommy was there for work. It was great, I just popped over for the first few days before returning to LA for a week of meetings, events and spending time with Mum who flew over last week.”

“I love it here in LA. It feels like home to me.”

The pair met last year when Ridge was visiting LA, then spent time together when Bates was back home in New Zealand over the summer break.

Another couple who have been struck by cupid’s bow are yogini, meditation teacher and TV journalist Claire Robbie and social commentator and kickboxing trainer Richie Hardcore.





Hardcore confessed his love for Robbie on Valentine’s Day and the pair described themselves to Spy as a match made in social change heaven.

Both are 37 and both have been married before, Robbie to television host Dominic Bowden.

“We met through my mindful drinking movement No Beers? Who Cares! Richie messaged me last year, to see if I needed any help. He’s been a long-time advocate of educating people about alcohol. We both share the same values and desire to help people,” said Robbie. “We started dating nine months ago but have been taking it slow and enjoying getting to know each other.”

A toast to both couples, changing the world together in their unique way.