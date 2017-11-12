Jack Black takes on Taika

It’s all fun and games until someone is a copycat right? Right.

In a hilarious video posted on Instagram by Kiwi director/actor Taika Waititi, fellow friend and School of Rock star Jack Black calls him out on copying him during a scene in Thor: Ragnarok.

“Hey what’s up, it’s me Jack Black” he starts off.

“You know in School of Rock when I sing a part of that monstrous Led Zeppelin jam Immigrant song? And it’s super b*tching and like the raddest part of the movie?”

“Well, it’s come to my attention that someone kind of stole that part of our movie and put it in their movie… that’s right, I’m talking about Thor: Ragnarok. Totally bit our style, totally poached our jam and now they are parading around town like they thought of it!”

“Well, you don’t get to do that and get away with it bro. I’m calling you out Thor. This is a challenge. I challenge you to a battle, a battle of the jams!”

Looks like it’s all on! May the best man win.