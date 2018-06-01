Jacinda reveals MPs she'd trust to deliver her baby

She's just weeks away from her pregnancy, but Jacinda Ardern has a few plans in place if things start moving a little earlier than forecast.

The New Zealand Prime Minister called in for a quick chat to Matt and Jerry on Hauraki this morning, and was asked which MPs she trusted to deliver her baby.

"This is going to seem really obvious to me," Jacinda replied.

"I'd just go straight for the women, naturally. I'd pick Tracey Martin and Carmel Sepuloni. Safe pair of hands."

While Ardern, who is due to give birth on June 17 to her first child with Clarke Gayford, is working right up to her due date, said it was unlikely to happen.

"Everyone says labour happens very quickly," she says. "I think I'm going to have plenty of time to get to a medical facility."

Ardern was a little less forthcoming when asked if she'd be encouraging her child to follow in its mum's footsteps.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge. Let's see how my term rides out," she declared.

