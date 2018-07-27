‘It’s too early for that’: Nude cleaner invades The Hits studio

In light of the news that an Australian councillor has slammed a nude cleaning business as “absolutely disgraceful,” Radio Hauraki decided to test if nude cleaning is actually that offensive.

An intern called Tom was sent to go and prank The Hits team live on air this morning – completely in the nude and armed with a vacuum cleaner.

Sarah, Sam and Toni were shocked and didn’t quite know how to react to the nakedness of the cleaning man.

“Hang on I can’t concentrate… I am glad the desk is at that height!” says Toni.

“Could someone warn me because it’s too early for that. It is way too early for wang,” says Sarah.

We agree! Hope you guys find another fully clothed cleaner next time.

Watch the full hilarious video above!