It’s official: Chrystal Chenery finds love

Former Bachelor star Chrystal Chenery is in love again – and posting for all the world to see on social media.

The object of her affection? Her adorable new puppy, Julia Roberts.

The new arrival comes after an emotional year for Chenery, as she publicly battled ex-boyfriend Ricky Cave for shared custody of their French bulldog, Bruce Lee.

Things got ugly and Chenery openly shared her heartache with followers.

But now Chenery is smitten once again, thanks to the arrival of her new cream-coloured Frenchie.

“Please meet Julia Roberts (and yes I promise I will yell her full name always) 😂@julia_roberts__thefrenchie - we have face timed Bruce Lee and he is just as in love with Julia as I am xxx #furbabies#frenchkisses”

Lunching with mum❤️ A post shared by Bruce-Lee (@julia_roberts__thefrenchie) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

The yoga and fitness fanatic also warned her followers to be “prepared for the puppy spam!”

Julia Roberts (the Frenchie) shares an Instagram account with Bruce Lee.

We are so glad you have a new puppy love, Chrystal!