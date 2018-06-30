Is this the most annoying thing on Heartbreak Island?

Welcome to The Heartbreakers - a podcast where Brodie Kane, Gracie Taylor and Caitlin Marett take a deep dive into all the drama of Heartbreak Island.

This week Brodie’s back from holiday, so she joins Gracie and Caitlin to dissect what went down on Heartbreak Island this week.

The most puzzling thing that baffled The Heartbreakers was contestant Stacy’s pronunciation of the word ‘genuine.’

“Ginuwine were the people that performed 'Pony' which is an all-time banger and the word he is actually looking for is the word genu-win,” says Brodie.

“I am so glad that someone else picked up on that, I thought it was just me! It is his favourite word to use… he says it every second word he says,” says Caitlin.

“It’s so annoying!” says Gracie.

