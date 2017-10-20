'Is this real life?' Stars react to Jacinda Ardern's win

Jacinda Ardern addresses media last night after being announced as New Zealand's new Prime Minister. Photo / Getty
Stars and politicians around the world have shared their congratulations for New Zealand's new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - among them an ominous tweet from the account of Netflix's political drama House of Cards.

Kiwi Hollywood stars Taika Waititi, Sam Neill and Rose McIver tweeted their messages of support, with McIvor saying it was the "best news I've woken up to in a long time".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent Ardern his congratulations, while the Twitter account for House of Cards said: "Congratulations, . Welcome to the top of the food chain."

Ardern was announced as Prime Minister last night after NZ First leader Winston Peters announced his party would form a coalition government with Labour.

