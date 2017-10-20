'Is this real life?' Stars react to Jacinda Ardern's win

Stars and politicians around the world have shared their congratulations for New Zealand's new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - among them an ominous tweet from the account of Netflix's political drama House of Cards.

Kiwi Hollywood stars Taika Waititi, Sam Neill and Rose McIver tweeted their messages of support, with McIvor saying it was the "best news I've woken up to in a long time".

I can't believe I was labelled a trait-WE HAVE A NEW FUCKING GOVERNMENT AND @jacindaardern WILL BE OUR PRIME MINISTER! LIFE IS GOOD!!! — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 19, 2017

Wishing new NZ PM @jacindaardern all the best in the world. And congratulations

And also wishing @BillEnglishMP well- decent bloke. — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 19, 2017

The best news I've woken up to in a long time. Yes New Zealand! @jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/MxJB5Ph17D — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) October 19, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent Ardern his congratulations, while the Twitter account for House of Cards said: "Congratulations, @jacindaardern. Welcome to the top of the food chain."

My congratulations to @jacindaardern on forming the next government of New Zealand: https://t.co/defgDRBTH1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 19, 2017

Congratulations, @jacindaardern. Welcome to the top of the food chain. pic.twitter.com/3L09fjDP1d — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) October 19, 2017

Congratulations @jacindaardern good to talk with you tonight. Look fwd to seeing you soon & building on our two nations' great partnership. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) October 19, 2017

congratulations @jacindaardern

not only r u our prime minister & that makes me so proud but u also have the best cat pic.twitter.com/waLA6x4uTJ — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) October 19, 2017

Ardern was announced as Prime Minister last night after NZ First leader Winston Peters announced his party would form a coalition government with Labour.