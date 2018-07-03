Is this KJ Apa’s new career?

It’s common knowledge that Kiwi star KJ Apa is a gym and fitness fanatic so it’s no surprise that he’s taken his training up a notch by jumping in the boxing ring.

Apa took to social media yesterday to share a few epic snaps of himself training with a new boxing coach – and it sure looks sweaty!

Los Angeles-based professional fitness and boxing coach Julian Chua put KJ through his paces whilst training on the West Coast.

Vision quest A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 3, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

@julian_chua A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 3, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

Apa’s other coach Alex Fine was also present and was helping him strap into his boxing gloves.

Fine shared a snap saying, “I only train people to fight.”

Which got us thinking – maybe KJ Apa is prepping for another on-screen fight in the coming season of Riverdale?!