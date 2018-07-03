Is this KJ Apa’s new career?
Wednesday, 4 July 2018, 9:41AM
It’s common knowledge that Kiwi star KJ Apa is a gym and fitness fanatic so it’s no surprise that he’s taken his training up a notch by jumping in the boxing ring.
Apa took to social media yesterday to share a few epic snaps of himself training with a new boxing coach – and it sure looks sweaty!
Los Angeles-based professional fitness and boxing coach Julian Chua put KJ through his paces whilst training on the West Coast.
Apa’s other coach Alex Fine was also present and was helping him strap into his boxing gloves.
Fine shared a snap saying, “I only train people to fight.”
Which got us thinking – maybe KJ Apa is prepping for another on-screen fight in the coming season of Riverdale?!