Is this 19-year-old Kiwi Leo's new love interest?

A young Kiwi model is reportedly the newest love interest for Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nelson's Juliette Perkins is only 19, while the Wolf of Wall Street star is 42.

The pair were snapped leaving a Los Angeles nightclub together at the weekend and were photographed in the car as they drove off.

Leonardo DiCaprio Leaves the Club with Model Juliette Perkins pic.twitter.com/8kjFx0z5SS — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) October 21, 2017

Perkins is the latest in a string of models spotted on DiCaprio's arm in recent months including, The Cut reports, 23-year-old Lorena Rae, 25-year-old Toni Garrn, 27-year-old Alina Baikova and 20-year-old Candice Blackburn.

However international outlets including The Cut are labeling Perkins the star's "new favourite".

A post shared by Juliette Perkins (@juliette_perkins1) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Perkins has been signed to modelling agency IMG since she was 15, it is an international company which represents the likes of supermodels Kate Moss, Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen.