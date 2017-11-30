Is Naz about to make her feature film debut?

Naz Khanjani isn’t one to shy away from the camera but has she landed a starring role in a new Bollywood film?

That’s what it looked like when the former reality star posted this picture to her Instagram story overnight, featuring a movie poster with her face on it.

The poster seemingly promotes a film called Halka Suroo, made by Umber Films and Click Kiwi Productions. The film also features Rajat Dehl as her co-star and is directed by Jaspal Kaur.

But not all is what it seems. When Spy asked Naz what the deal was, she revealed it’s not actually a Bollywood movie but rather, a new music clip.

All will be revealed on Sunday.