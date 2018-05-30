Is Megan smarter than a nine-year-old?

Radio host Megan Papas has taken on a child in a general knowledge test – and lost.

In a hilarious attempt to outsmart a nine-year-old, the ZM morning DJ failed miserably.

Earlier in the month, Papas struggled to pronounce the word “tarantula” and her cohosts, Fletch and Vaughan found it extremely amusing.

So, the cheeky co-hosts decided to stitch her up again live on air to test her smarts.

Before starting the segment she already felt defeated: “I feel so embarrassed already,” she declared.

To test her knowledge, Papas and Jake, the nine-year-old, were asked three questions:

What is 9 x 5?

What is not a mammal: A pig, a seal or a parrot?

Name 8 periodic elements?

Jake blitzed Megan and got each question correct before she could even use her buzzer.

For those wondering, the corrected answers were, 45, a parrot and the first 8 elements are: Hydrogen, Helium, Lithium, Beryllium, Boron, Carbon, Nitrogen, Oxygen.

Poor Megan! We hope you get the boys back!