Is Lorde dating Jack Antonoff?

Rumours are swirling online this week after Lena Dunham and her long-term boyfriend Jack Antonoff split.



Hollywood gossip blogger Perez Hilton says that our very own Green Light star, Lorde may have taken Lena’s place as his new girlfriend.



Dunham has deleted an Instagram photo from June last year around the release of Lorde’s second album Melodrama.



The Girls star and Lorde are said to be friends and even hung out together when she was producing Melodrama with Antonoff in their apartment.



The now deleted post read: “Ella (Lorde) and Jack worked on most of this album together in our apartment and it was a privilege to watch her create and feed her little snacks.”



Dunham’s representatives have stated that the “breakup was amicable” and the couple had been dating since 2012 when they were set up on a blind date by Jack’s sister.



Watch this space!

