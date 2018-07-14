Is KJ Apa joining Survivor?
Kiwi heartthrob KJ Apa has taken to social media this week teasing his fans with a funny photo of him rocking a 90’s headband.
We know he wouldn’t ditch the Netflix award-winning show Riverdale for the reality TV show Survivor – but we think he could totally dominate the competition with his healthy physique.
He captions the snap, “the tribe has spoken.”
Apa has been working out regularly at a new boxing gym with his trainer which explains his impressive washboard abdominals.
We certainly wouldn’t want to be on the other end of one of his punches!