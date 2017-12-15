Is Jeremy Wells joining TVNZ?

Could Jeremy Wells go from impersonating Mike Hosking to replacing him?

It was announced on Thursday night that The Hosk – as well as his co-star Toni Street – will be leaving Seven Sharp in 2018 and the hunt is on for new hosts.

So why not Jerry? The Hauraki host has been impersonating Mike for years in his popular Hauraki Breakfast segment Like Mike.

The segment started in response to radio survey results, which saw the Hauraki Breakfast crew told to “take on some of [Hosking’s] professionalism and dedication” in order to get into the top 10.

"I took their comments literally and began imitating Mike's centre-right, common-sense, daily editorial rants for our morning show,” Jerry told the Herald back in 2014.

Wells often jokes he’s a better Hosking than Hosking is – but could TVNZ be convinced?

They’re certainly not immune to his charms, signing him up to their Christmas special Quizmas, which will play this Boxing Day.

Wells is the official quizmaster for the festive special, which also features Madeleine Sami, Leigh Hart, Mel Bracewell, Matt Heath and Daniel Faitaua.

We could definitely see Jerry joining Hilz Baz behind the desk!