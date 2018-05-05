DWTS elimination: So long David Seymour?

The bottom three from the first DWTS round are making pleas to keep them in the competition.

ACT’s David Seymour, former Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox and radio personality Robert Rakete face a public vote to stay in the competition tomorrow after scoring lowest last week.

Seymour and Fox are optimistic about the power of the voting public over the judges’ scores.

“Marama and Robert have started with a lot more natural talent,” Seymour told Spy. “If the public want to see one of the most amazing transformations over the next few weeks, they should vote for me.”

He thinks this week’s ballroom dance classic will show people that he really has been putting in the work despite his busy schedule. Fox, meanwhile, is calling for a fair judgement on dancing skills.

“I am clocking every judge’s scores on all the very different styles of dance we do, to make sure there is consistency, but also to learn.

“I am hoping they vote for technique as much as they seem to be voting for glamour and looks,” said the mother-of-nine, who will have the last laugh in her next dance on any jokes about her legs being too wide apart.

Rakete says he is taking his own dad’s advice by comparing it to when his kids get a bad school report — cheer up, you’ll come back better next time.

“The judges wanted to see more ‘connection’ between Nicole and I while dancing, so we’re working on that,” Rakete said.

“You must watch our dance until the very end because if I get our power move wrong — someone’s going to A&E. Nicole [Harrington] and I have only known each other for a short time, and yet when she throws her arms up in the air and falls back, she trusts that I’ll be there to catch her — and I will.”