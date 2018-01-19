Inside the Dotcom wedding

Looks like it was a brilliant day of sunshine and love this weekend for Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom and his new bride Elizabeth Donnelly (Liz).

In a series of photos posted on the couples’ social media pages, it looks like the day went off without a hitch at a private Queenstown location.

Liz posted a snap of them embracing with the caption “luckiest girl in the world. Speechless.”

“Pure love. Pure happiness. Thank you @kim_dotcom for absolutely everything. Forever love.”

She also shared a cute photo of a dog in a bowtie on her Instagram story and a close-up shot of her white lacy wedding gown.''

Kim also gushed on social media about how excited and proud he was of his new wife. “Liz Dotcom. #weddingday She’s my Wonder Woman. I am so lucky and happy.”

Very cute guys!