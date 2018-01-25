Inside Shailene and Ben's romantic Paris date

Shailene Woodley has made her relationship with Kiwi rugby star Ben Volavola Instagram official.

The Big Little Lies actress posted a series of snaps giving fans an insight into the pair's super romantic date in Paris recently - including a cute snap of them kissing.

The 26-year-old was romantically linked to Volavola in October last year when she was spotted supporting him at rugby games in Hamilton and Christchurch.

Now, three months later, they're holding nothing back.

The couple headed to watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 runway show on Wednesday, after which Shailene uploaded the snap of them smooching, as well as others.

The couple reportedly met when Shailene was filming Adrift in Fiji.