Inside Kiwi radio host’s wedding

ZM’s Megan Sellers (now Papas) has ushered in the new year with the most romantic wedding any girl could dream of.

Longtime boyfriend Andrew Papas (ex Titanium member) got down on one knee for a beautiful proposal while on holiday in Rarotonga in 2016.

Megan then was quick to document her lead up to the big day with a blog called All The Way To The Wedding.

There she posted about her new workouts, diet tips and insane beauty rituals – including an intense chicken skin facial!

The couple tied the knot amongst close friends and family under some kauri trees earlier this year at the beautiful Jonkers Farm near Bethells Beach.

Andrew says he had to blink back tears as he saw his bride walk down the aisle towards him.

"I'm a cry-baby. She looked absolutely stunning. Even thinking about it now makes me get choked up," he said, in an interview with Woman’s Day.

They walked up the aisle together as man and wife to a string quartet playing the Beatles classic All You Need is Love while guests threw rose petals.

"It all comes down to knowing I can't live without Megan," says the smitten Andrew.

Aw how cute guys! We wish you the very best.

