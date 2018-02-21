Inside Jaime Ridge’s romantic hike

Love is most certainly still in the air a week after Valentine’s Day.

Kiwi fashionista Jaime Ridge has been snapping away on Instagram today whilst hiking in the Los Angeles hills with her new beau Tommy Bates.

It was revealed this week that the pair have been dating for a wee while.

“Tommy and I are dating and are both really happy. I stay with him in Venice and am splitting my time between LA, Sydney and Auckland,” Ridge told Spy.

“I was in NYC for Fashion Week, and Tommy was there for work. It was great, I just popped over for the first few days before returning to LA for a week of meetings, events and spending time with Mum who flew over last week.”

“I love it here in LA. It feels like home to me.”

The pair met last year when Ridge was visiting LA, then spent time together when Bates was back home in New Zealand over the summer break.