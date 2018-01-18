Inside Jacinda and Clarke’s very first date

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford, a.k.a The First Man of Fishing, are very a private couple but enjoy the simple pleasures of Kiwi life.

In a cute interview with Kerre McIvor in Woman’s Weekly, Clarke opens up about their first ever date and his excitement about being a ‘stay-at-home’ dad.

He remembers the date, which saw them head out on the water for a day’s fishing, was “too perfect”.

“It was a champagne day, it was a day you don’t want to have first off."

“The sea was glass flat and we had a huge pod of dolphins join us. It was literally Jacinda’s first cast and she was like ‘oh, something’s pulling!’ She pulled in a 5.4kg snapper and she said ‘is that good?’ and I was like ‘that’s real good!’

“After that she caught a huge John Dory and then a whale showed up! The signs couldn’t have been clearer!”

Clarke admits since receiving the news he was going to be a father, he’s been given lots of tips and tricks from strangers.

“I don’t mind people giving advice. I had one lady come up to me the other day and she said ‘the one thing you need to know is that bananas stain. They stain!’... and I was like, ‘fantastic, good to know’.”

We hope fatherhood will be as smooth sailing as your first date Clarke!