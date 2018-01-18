Inside Jacinda and Clarke’s very first date
- Monday, 26 February 2018, 9:21AM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford, a.k.a The First Man of Fishing, are very a private couple but enjoy the simple pleasures of Kiwi life.
In a cute interview with Kerre McIvor in Woman’s Weekly, Clarke opens up about their first ever date and his excitement about being a ‘stay-at-home’ dad.
He remembers the date, which saw them head out on the water for a day’s fishing, was “too perfect”.
“It was a champagne day, it was a day you don’t want to have first off."
“The sea was glass flat and we had a huge pod of dolphins join us. It was literally Jacinda’s first cast and she was like ‘oh, something’s pulling!’ She pulled in a 5.4kg snapper and she said ‘is that good?’ and I was like ‘that’s real good!’
“After that she caught a huge John Dory and then a whale showed up! The signs couldn’t have been clearer!”
Clarke admits since receiving the news he was going to be a father, he’s been given lots of tips and tricks from strangers.
“I don’t mind people giving advice. I had one lady come up to me the other day and she said ‘the one thing you need to know is that bananas stain. They stain!’... and I was like, ‘fantastic, good to know’.”
We hope fatherhood will be as smooth sailing as your first date Clarke!
And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we’ll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats. I’ll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be “first man of fishing” and stay at home dad. I think it’s fair to say that this will be a wee one that a village will raise, but we couldn’t be more excited. I know there will be lots of questions, and we’ll answer all of them (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) But for now, bring on 2018.