Inside Drake’s Auckland after party

After two amazing performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena, American rapper Drake was ready to let his hair down.

Celebrity hot spot Seafarers got the call up last minute from the visiting mega-star and closed its doors for a private party from 11pm on Saturday night.

When the homie comes through thanks Sarah 👍. Safe travels @champagnepapi @seafarersclub @seafarersseven 🔥🙈👍 A post shared by ginnen (@ginnen) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Arriving after his show, Spy hears that the Hotline Bling hit maker and his entourage partied until the early hours on Sunday morning.

During the private party, the rapper enjoyed local cocktails by Seven and menu items from chef Fred Wong.

Master Fred doing is magic 🍾 A post shared by ginnen (@ginnen) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Seafarers has always been ‘the place to be’ for most international celebrities to wind down after they finish their Kiwi tour.

Marketing director and VIP host Vinci Ginnen said his team: “Just do what we do best, we don't treat anyone different, we just put on a great party. It's not about what we get out of it, it's how they feel when they leave.”

“That's why we can add Drake to our list of Adele, Oprah, Bieber, Prince… The list is a great tribute to the team.”

Rooftop manager Lauren Brett said Drake and his entourage were “polite and a great group of people - we couldn't ask for a nicer bunch of people. They were grateful and we just wanted them to have a great time.”