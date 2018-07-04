Inside Benji and Zoe's first family holiday

Publish Date
Saturday, 7 July 2018, 12:41PM
The Marshall whānau enjoy their first family vacay. Photo / Zoe Marshall Instagram

Benji and Zoe Marshall have taken their adorable baby Fox on their first family holiday. 

The league superstar and his wife Zoe welcomed their gorgeous son earlier this year after many years of trying to have children and a complicated labour.

Now, the family is in good health and spirits as the pair have taken young Fox to Queenstown for their "first family holiday".

Zoe has been sharing some adorable mini-galleries of the family's time away.  

First family holiday @benji6marshall @manditauber

A post shared by Zoe Marshall (@zoebmarshall) on

Friends and fans alike have taken to Instagram to comment on the family's beautiful dynamic. 

One wrote: "You can tell Benji is so smitten with Fox. The videos and photos you post of them are so adorable. Nothing cuter than adoring dads with their gorgeous bubs." 

Another added: "Fox should totally be the new ambassador for Queenstown!" 

The essentials for travelling to Queenstown. 1- @macpac baby onesie this was the best - slip on over Fox’s outfit and kept him snug 2- @babybjorn carrier- essential for the airport when you need your hands and for your travels when you don’t want to pack the pram 3- The pram. Lots of people said take a travel pram but we found taking our @icandyworld_1 from home much easier as we checked it in. We had a foot muff (best invention ever) which really helped Fox stay snug and we also brought the rain cover which was very handy last night in the downpour. 4- port a cot @babybjorn lightest, smallest cot to travel with and a no brainer to set up 5- @arlosmarthome baby monitor - which allowed us to keep an eye on Fox and also plays white noise and lullaby’s. 6- now this is a game changer @_cozigo keeps the light out but allows full ventilation- perfect for nap times when we were out and about

A post shared by Zoe Marshall (@zoebmarshall) on

 

