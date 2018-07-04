Inside Benji and Zoe's first family holiday

Benji and Zoe Marshall have taken their adorable baby Fox on their first family holiday.

The league superstar and his wife Zoe welcomed their gorgeous son earlier this year after many years of trying to have children and a complicated labour.

Now, the family is in good health and spirits as the pair have taken young Fox to Queenstown for their "first family holiday".

Zoe has been sharing some adorable mini-galleries of the family's time away.

First family holiday @benji6marshall @manditauber A post shared by Zoe Marshall (@zoebmarshall) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

Friends and fans alike have taken to Instagram to comment on the family's beautiful dynamic.

One wrote: "You can tell Benji is so smitten with Fox. The videos and photos you post of them are so adorable. Nothing cuter than adoring dads with their gorgeous bubs."

Another added: "Fox should totally be the new ambassador for Queenstown!"