Indie & August make radio history

Their big smiles and cheeky personalities have won them fans around the country, including a very special celebrity endorsement from Lorde, who called them “the greatest little people of all time”.

Now Indie, 6, and August Smith, 4, have made radio history, becoming the youngest ever winners of a New Zealand Radio Award.

The pair, who are the daughters of ZM host Vaughan Smith, won best video at last night’s ceremony and while they weren't there to celebrate in person, the pair watched a live stream at home, where they squealed with delight when they were named the winners.

Lorde, who played the role of babysitter in the video, was also listed on the nomination and can add the award to her trophy cabinet.

The ZM team were named joint winners, alongside Radio Hauraki’s Bhuja team for their interview with Neil Finn.

ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan also celebrated a big win, after they were named Best Music Breakfast Show.

Vaughan joked that his wife Sharde was now the only member of the Smith family not to win a Radio Award.