How this Kiwi radio host became a literal homewrecker

Sometimes, you just have days where nothing seems to go to plan.

That’s exactly what happened to The Hits breakfast host Sarah Gandy yesterday afternoon.

After coming home for a quick nap after her early start, things escalated quickly when her she found herself locked out of her own bedroom.

So what do you do when you can’t open a locked door? You hop on the internet for some handy advice and document the drama on social media.

After first trying to unscrew the doorknob off the door, she called in a friend for back up who came armed with a drill. But even that wasn’t enough.

The pair eventually broke into the room – but not without destroying Gandy’s bedroom door in the process.

Maybe just ring a locksmith next time Sarah!

Listen to Sarah’s full story on The Hits: