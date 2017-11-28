How Meghan Markle's undies were stolen in NZ

The big news today is, of course, the royal engagement between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

But our favourite story to come out of the woodwork today is from ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan, who spoke to the Suits star in June, 2015.

In the chat, the future princess confirmed a hilarious "naked" story about her time spent travelling around New Zealand in a camper van.

“I love New Zealand!” Meghan declared.

The royal-to-be told the hosts she travelled all around the South Island in a camper van, on the advice of her co-star Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter in Suits.

"He and his wife campervan as well and said I should totally do it in New Zealand. That’s why I did it and I had the best time. We rented a beach house in the North Island on Waiheke too and that was great. It was just one of my most favourite trips I have ever.”

But she was left a little surprised by a cheeky young man when she was in an Akaroa campground.

“I was washing my hair and I hear something and I open the shower curtain and there is this 13-year-old boy who had crawled under the stall and was trying to steal my underwear," she revealed.

Goodnight, sun. A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 20, 2014 at 7:20pm PDT

“I grabbed my towel and I had shampoo in my hair and I yelled, ‘where is your mother?!’ and I found his parents and they were mortified of course. And to this day, oh my god, that kid will be sitting at home going ‘that’s the girl from Suits, I saw her naked!’”

She went on to give a shout out to the mischievous young Kiwi.

“If that kid is listening to this, I would say, hello my friend, I hope you are better behaved these days!

“At the time I was so shaken up, but you know he was just a little prankster, he was harmless and probably bored to tears with his family but yeah, haha that was in Akaroa.”