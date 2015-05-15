How a Kiwi stuntman tricked the world's media

A Kiwi stunt double is so good at his job that international media just mistook him for the real thing.

Paparazzi in Atlanta snapped Kiwi Jacob Tomuri on the set of Spiderman spin-off Venom, thinking he was Tom Hardy who is set to star in the film.

News outlets like the Daily Mail picked up the snaps and celebrated the fact that the star was on set for "the FIRST TIME" to kick off filming.

A post shared by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on Jul 29, 2015 at 3:29pm PDT

The Daily Mail noted that while Jacob's outfit in the snaps didn't seem to fit Tom Hardy's character, "it's possible Tom was shooting scenes of Eddie out of his work garb".

But those who know Jacob best here in New Zealand were quick to recognise the Kiwi stuntie and sources have told Spy it's definitely him and not Tom in the snaps.

In all fairness, these guys are practically twins, so it's an easy mistake.

A post shared by Jacob Tomuri (@jaketomuri) on May 14, 2015 at 6:11pm PDT

And on the plus side, if Jacob is on set Tom Hardy can't be far; he's doubled for Tom many times in the past including working on major films like The Revenant, Legend and Mad Max: Fury Road.

And if you think Jacob looks familiar for another reason, you might recognise him as Norman from Shortland Street.

How far he's come. Keep up the awesome work, Jacob!