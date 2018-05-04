Hosking tackles vicious rumours

Stand aside Clarke Gayford. Mike Hosking has some vicious rumours of his own he needs to tackle.

The Newstalk ZB host and New Zealand Herald columnist has been batting away gossip and innuendo for his entire 32-year career in the public spotlight.

But it went up a notch after Hosking’s opinion piece criticising Clarke Gayford, the Prime Minister’s office and the Police Commissioner for addressing the false rumours surrounding him.

In fact, #HoskingRumours quickly became the country’s top trending topic - with hundreds of people putting forward theories.

Hearsay around Mike’s love of wine to vacuuming, cars, his home and even his signature jackets quickly became topics of conversation.

He mixes red and white, and secretly enjoys the resulting rose. #Hoskingrumours — Darren Bevan (@geekboy73) May 3, 2018

Wore knock-off Armani sunglasses for two years without realising it. #Hoskingrumours — ThomedySci (@ThomedySci) May 3, 2018

Hosking lost his car park at TVNZ when they installed a bike locker. #Hoskingrumours — Jeremy Greenbrook-Held (@JGreenbrookHeld) May 3, 2018

There were even accusations that he was once bought shoes from The Warehouse and found them comfortable.

Not to mention that he once bought a Lada.

So Hosking decided to address the rumours, the gossip and the aspersions that got to him the most.

Is he a fan of Britney Spears? No.

Is his middle name Jayden? No.

Is he addicted to Rock Star Energy Drinks? No.

And those are only the beginning of the rumours – check out Mike Hosking’s response to the most outrageous in the video above.

When Hosking vacuums his car he doesn't do under the mats #Hoskingrumours — TristanRS (@TristanRS) May 3, 2018