Dan Carter and Honor return to NZ

Dan and Honor Carter are back in New Zealand with their two sons 4-year-old Marco and 2-year-old Fox.

With the international Six Nations competition under way, Dan has a break from his Paris club Racing 92, which last weekend lost in the Natixis Cup to South African Super Rugby team the Sharks in Hong Kong.

The Carters have been enjoying holiday time in Taupo and are understood to be staying in Acacia Bay with Honor’s family.





Honor Carter.

This week Honor posted a picture of herself in a yoga pose on the shores of the lake, with a hashtag “#homesweethome”, as well as a few snaps of her husband frolicking in the lake with family pooch Chester.

The Kiwi summer will be a nice reprieve from the French winter, although the family enjoyed spending the festive break in Switzerland.

It will be an interesting few months for the family — at the end of the French rugby season in June Carter did not extend his contract, much to the ire of the French sporting press. Instead he is heading for a two-year contract with the Kobelco Steelers in Japan, ahead of the World Cup there next year.

Dan, 35, was seen home in Auckland last February, visiting a top Auckland school to check it out for his young sons.

Last year the Carters traded up their Remuera pad, moving around the corner to one of Auckland’s most expensive streets. The home, estimated to cost $4m, sits on a quarter-acre section, with views of the water.