Hollywood star dating NZ rugby player

Shailene Woodley has revealed that she is in a relationship with North Harbour rugby player Ben Volavola.

The 25 year old – who is famous for her starring roles in Big Little Lies, Divergent and Fault in Our Stars has been snapped in Hamilton on the side lines watching Volavola play against Waikato according to Woman’s Day.

Shailene has been in New Zealand filming a new movie called Adrift in west Auckland.

The pair apparently met in Fiji when he was playing a test match in June and she was there shooting scenes for the same movie.

pillars. are. everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetoday

Woodley has posted a number of mysterious photos on Instagram alluding that the pair are a couple.

In particular one features a famous West Auckland beach and another one of her hand entwined with Ben’s last week.

trust.

Volavola has been named in the Flying Fijians squad for the Northern Tour next month.

The Flying Fijians will be taking on Italy, Ireland and Canada.