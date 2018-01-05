Hilary Swank’s run-in with Kiwi border control

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has been making the most of our Kiwi summer, enjoying the blue skies and bush walks of the South Island.

But as she left our shores last week, film-maker Taika Waititi took it upon himself to nab the A-lister trying to smuggle an apple out of the country.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, the Thor: Ragnarok director shared a cute snap with Swank at Auckland Airport, whilst also revealing the actress was once fined $500 for breaching our strict biosecurity laws.

“GAME OVER Million Dollar Baby! In 2005 this woman tried to smuggle an apple into New Zealand and we punished her with a $500 dollar fine.”

“Three days ago I caught her trying to smuggle one of OUR apples out of our sweet island kingdom. No, crooked Hilary Swanky, homie don't play daaaaaaaaat.”

“As New Zealander of the Year my job is to stop this BS and keep our apples in NZ hands. You played with the wrong playa gurl! Turns out BOYS DO CRY! Straight to Taika jail!!! BOOOOOOM! #CrookedHillary #TaikaJail#LockHerUp #FruitKarma”

Waititi’s fans commented on the post in support.

“Lmfao this is gold,” one said.

And “Too funny!!! Great way to rep your country as New Zealander of the year.”

It’s not clear if Swank was here for business or pleasure, although she has recently been filming the sci-fi thriller I Am Mother in South Australia. Wellington’s Weta Workshop is also involved in the project, creating the robot at the centre of the film.