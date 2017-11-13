Hilary Barry takes on cyber bullies

TVNZ’s Breakfast anchor has decided enough is enough when it comes to being bullied on the internet.

Hilary Barry didn’t mince her words when she responded to a nasty Facebook message by standing up for herself and other victims of online bullying.

In a public Facebook post Hilary reveals she responded to a “troll” last night.

“So here’s the thing - I normally just delete the comments of trolls but after a weekend reflecting on the incredible suffering that many other people have in their lives, you read some bitchy comment on a Sunday night from a grandmother of two from Hamilton and respond.”

“So here’s to this Jennie, who just received a personal message from me, and all the other Jennie’s of this world. I hope they find some love and kindness in their hearts.”

We stand by you one hundred per cent Hilz Baz!