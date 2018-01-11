Hilary Barry’s hilarious cookbook fail

Hilary Barry. Photo / Instagram
TVNZ star Hilary Barry is not one to turn down a good recipe – or laugh.


In a funny Instagram post Barry claims she’s been given the wrong recipe book by famous Kiwi chef Nadia Lim.


“Even though @nadialimcooks totally re-gifted that cookbook she gave me (yes I have no idea who Jase, Anna and the Nuggets are either) - the tomato tarte tartin on page 93 is to die for. That’s mine on the right. #loveyounadia#sorryjaseannaandthenuggets.”


However, the hilarious part is in the comment section where fellow TV and radio personality Jay Reeve and his model and mummy blogger wife Anna pipe in.


“Haha @nadialimcooks think this may have been for me, @thereevenuggets and Jase/ @thejayreeve?  Enjoy Hilary!”


“Unless there is another Anna with twin nuggets but a husband named Jase?!”


The Hits host Sarah Gandy also commented saying, “I love the awkwardness that has ensued from this so much!”


It’s a very small world indeed.

