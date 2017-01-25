Hilary Barry flaunts birthday 'penis cake'
It must be the silly season because Hilary Barry just celebrated her birthday...with a penis cake.
The Breakfast presenter posted a photo of herself with her cake saying: "It's my birthday...so my friends at work bought me a penis cake".
But it seems Hils Baz is just showing her dirty mind, because we're pretty sure this is actually just a cake from Auckland's Rocket Kitchen.
It's not the first time Hils has gotten a wee bit frisky on the Gram either.
Let's not forget the time she hilariously waltzed around Brodie Kane's farewell party with a riding crop.
But hey, it's all in good fun and who doesn't want a couple of extra laughs at this time of year?
Happy Birthday Hilary! Never change.