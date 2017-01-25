Hilary Barry flaunts birthday 'penis cake'

It must be the silly season because Hilary Barry just celebrated her birthday...with a penis cake.

The Breakfast presenter posted a photo of herself with her cake saying: "It's my birthday...so my friends at work bought me a penis cake".

It’s my birthday ... so my friends at work bought me a penis cake. A post shared by Hilary Barry (@hilary.barry) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

But it seems Hils Baz is just showing her dirty mind, because we're pretty sure this is actually just a cake from Auckland's Rocket Kitchen.

A post shared by Rocket Kitchen (@rocketkitchen) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:43am PST

It's not the first time Hils has gotten a wee bit frisky on the Gram either.

Let's not forget the time she hilariously waltzed around Brodie Kane's farewell party with a riding crop.

Brodie Kane’s farewell and somehow I ended up with a riding crop which is a little dangerous after a couple of glasses of bubbles .... ft @jack_tame @mattymcleannz A post shared by Hilary Barry (@hilary.barry) on Nov 24, 2017 at 1:21am PST

But hey, it's all in good fun and who doesn't want a couple of extra laughs at this time of year?

Happy Birthday Hilary! Never change.