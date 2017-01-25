Hilary Barry flaunts birthday 'penis cake'

Hilary Barry poses with her 'penis cake'. Photo / Instagram
It must be the silly season because Hilary Barry just celebrated her birthday...with a penis cake. 

The Breakfast presenter posted a photo of herself with her cake saying: "It's my birthday...so my friends at work bought me a penis cake". 

But it seems Hils Baz is just showing her dirty mind, because we're pretty sure this is actually just a cake from Auckland's Rocket Kitchen. 

It's not the first time Hils has gotten a wee bit frisky on the Gram either. 

Let's not forget the time she hilariously waltzed around Brodie Kane's farewell party with a riding crop. 

But hey, it's all in good fun and who doesn't want a couple of extra laughs at this time of year? 

Happy Birthday Hilary! Never change.

