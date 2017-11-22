Hilary Barry asks co-hosts to ‘tie her up’

We all know Hilary Barry likes to push the boundaries and spice things up on TVNZ’s Breakfast show.

However, she made an unusual request this morning when she noticed a loose piece of material dangling off her sleeve.

Whilst having a relatively innocent conversation with her colleagues Jack Tame and Daniel Faitaua she jokingly asked to ‘be tied up.’

“So I have got this problem right, I work with blokes. I have got a wardrobe malfunction and you try and tie a bow on your other hand….anyway, one of you blokes is going to have to tie me up.”

Tame just laughs, “haha… so to speak!”

“Actually, where is Matty, he would be good at this!” says Barry.

Watch the whole thing hilariously unfold in the clip above.