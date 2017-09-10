Here is what Chardonnay and Dynasty look like now
- Wednesday, 20 June 2018, 10:03AM
It can be hard to keep away from the limelight when you have landed a role in one of New Zealand’s greatest movies.
Boy stars, RickyLee Waipuka-Russell (who plays Chardonnay) and Moerangi Tihore (who plays Dynasty) have kept low-key after the film went gangbusters seven years ago.
Now the girls have grown up, it’s hard to recognise these gorgeous young ladies!
RickyLee
Super gutted I couldn’t be with you tonight but glad I was at least able to catchup with you yesterday. Proud is an understatement of not only your professional achievements but the growth that I’ve seen within yourself. You’re still the same but more of what you already were, humble, strong and just such a beautiful person that I met (omgsh)10 years ago😳😅🙈. I’m so grateful for the encouragement and support I continue to receive from you and your whānau. No matter how long or far, I’ll always have your back, aroha mutungakore❤️ Have an awesome night #junebabiesbethebest😅🙌🏽💯🎂🎉🍾✨
Moerangi
Taika Waititi's Boy, grossed $9,322,000 at the box office.
Waititi's second feature film revolves around an imaginative 11-year-old East Coast boy (James Rolleston) trying to make sense of his world - and the return of his just-out-of-jail father (Waititi).
Intended as a "painful comedy of growing up," Boy mixes poignancy with Waititi's trademark whimsy and visual inventiveness.
A winner in its section at the 2010 Berlin Film Festival, Boy soon become the most successful local release on its home soil, and stayed that way for six years.