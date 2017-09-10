Here is what Chardonnay and Dynasty look like now

It can be hard to keep away from the limelight when you have landed a role in one of New Zealand’s greatest movies.

Boy stars, RickyLee Waipuka-Russell (who plays Chardonnay) and Moerangi Tihore (who plays Dynasty) have kept low-key after the film went gangbusters seven years ago.

Now the girls have grown up, it’s hard to recognise these gorgeous young ladies!

RickyLee

Taika Waititi's Boy, grossed $9,322,000 at the box office.

Waititi's second feature film revolves around an imaginative 11-year-old East Coast boy (James Rolleston) trying to make sense of his world - and the return of his just-out-of-jail father (Waititi).

Intended as a "painful comedy of growing up," Boy mixes poignancy with Waititi's trademark whimsy and visual inventiveness.

A winner in its section at the 2010 Berlin Film Festival, Boy soon become the most successful local release on its home soil, and stayed that way for six years.

