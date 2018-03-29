Heartbreak Island's Gennady: 'I don't want Mum to watch the uncut version'

Heartbreak Island's Gennady says she doesn't want her mum and dad watching the scandalous "Uncut" version of the reality TV show after her elimination this week.

Gennady and Tavita were the lowest-placed couple this week, and with each other pairing deciding to stay loyal, both were sent home.

Speaking to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan this morning, Gennady confirmed her and Tavita had kissed - and that she wants her parents to avoid the show from here.





"I don't want my mum and dad to watch the uncut version," she said. "It goes two ways, if she watches it she'll probably disown me, or, if she watches it I'll disown her. So let's just not watch it together."

Gennady was slammed earlier this week by her former partner Lincoln, who she swapped with Tavita.

"Gennady is a horrible person. I think they will hate her to bits," said Lincoln when he left the island. "I'd rather s*** in my hands and clap than hear Gen's voice again."